September 3, 1934- May6, 2023

Martha Ann Baur Salome passed away peacefully Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the age of eighty-eight. Visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with a Rosary following at 7:30 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Martha will be laid to rest next to her husband during a private family graveside service to be held Wednesday, May 10, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Ryan Higdon officiating.

Martha was born September 3, 1 934, in Huntington, WV. The only child of Joseph and Nelle Baur, her family moved to Waco where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Tom. She and Tom had four sons.

Everyone who knew Martha knew her love of animals, especially horses and dogs. The love of horses led to the establishment of the prestigious Arabian Horse Farm Marsal Arabians. She and Tom travelled and participated in many horse shows in Lexington and sold horses worldwide. The house was never without numerous dogs and cats. Her passion for dogs provided a position on the Board of Fuzzy Friends Rescue and she especially loved helping with their fund-raising endeavors. It was difficult for her not to bring a dog home after every visit to Fuzzy Friends.

After raising her sons, Martha branched out and opened a lady's boutique. This entrepreneurial endeavor took time away from her beloved horses, so it was ultimately sold, and she was back caring for her horses. She loved to quilt and made them for so many which will be cherished by the lucky recipients.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, and aunt. All will miss her.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Thomas G. Salome Jr.; her parents, Joseph and Nelle; her son, Richard Anthony; infant grandson, Collin; her brothers-in-law, Bill Bechtel and George Salome; and sisters-in-law, Genevieve Elliott and Christine LeBeouf.

Survivors include her sons, Thomas G. Ill (Bud) and wife, Anne, Robert (Bobby) and wife, Dana, Greg and wife, Karen; Krista, wife of Richard; eight grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Anne Bechtel; and numerous nephews.

Pallbearers will be Martha's grandsons, Thomas G. Salome IV, Stanton Salome, Cameron Salome, Chandler Salome, Clayton Salome, Ryan Salome and Cody Salome. Honorary pallbearer will be Devon Salome.

The Salome Family would like to thank the Ascension Providence Hospice staff, Visiting Angels, Nanette, Cindy, Beverly and Mary for their warm and compassionate care.

Memorials may be made in Martha's name to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, P0. Box 20966, Waco, TX 76702; Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, TX 76710; or a charity of your choice.

