06/14/1972 - 05/09/2023

Martha Del Carmen Heard Sanders died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 9, at the age of 50. Her family and friends are heartbroken.

Martha was born June 14, 1972, in Houston. It was Flag Day, which made her veteran father, Bob, proud. Her mother, Norma, and her big brother, Bobby, happily welcomed her to complete their little family of four. A few years later, the family would make their home in Abilene and by 1979, they had taken up residence in Round Rock, Texas.

Martha graduated Round Rock High School in 1991, then attended Baylor University. It was there that she met her good friend Holly Harris, who would ultimately become her business partner of 20 years. The two would pour their hearts and dreams into Sironia, an upscale boutique and restaurant in charming uptown Waco. At work and at home, Martha was a lover of crafts and pretty things. She was a gift giver who never arrived without a load of goodies for the people she loved. She made everyone, stray dogs included, feel comfortable, and for most of us, Martha simply felt like home.

Martha loved Waco and her community there. In 2008, she married Chad Sanders and a year later, her beloved son William Garrett Sanders was born on June 30, 2009. Martha loved being a mom to Garrett and her world revolved around him. She was very involved with the Waco Montessori School where Garrett attended, actively serving in the parent teacher organization as president for two years, room mom several years and on other committees when positions needed filling. The strand of pearls around Martha's neck was as iconic as the twinkle in her eye. She had the best laugh, so easy and infectious. Martha's laughter was like a ray of sunshine on the grayest of days. She was loud. She loved big and she always made life fun. Martha was generous to a fault and had the biggest heart, always seeing the best in those she loved. Each of Martha's friends likely thought they were her favorite because she was just that good at making us all feel special.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Robert Heard II and Norma Abigail Heard.

She is survived by her son, Garrett; her brother, Charles Robert "Bobby" Heard III; her brother-in-law, Roch Mikulak; and countless friends who cherished Martha during her life and will miss her terribly. A celebration of Martha's life will take place May 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a scholarship fund set up for Martha's pride and joy, Garrett Sanders. To donate, use this link: https://everloved.com/life-of/martha-sanders/