The Waco community started publicly honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. soon after the slain civil rights leader's birthday became a national holiday in 1983. Community leaders Lester and Coque Gibson organized a candlelight vigil, and the tradition expanded to include a wreath-laying at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and a peace march across the Waco Suspension Bridge. In the last decade, MLK Day has also been a day of service for volunteers. The celebration has been muted by a pandemic this year but will continue in a mostly online format. A virtual program by the Waco NAACP will start at 10 a.m. Monday, accessible through a Zoom link that can be obtained by sending an email to waconaacp@gmail.com. A virtual candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, and a Zoom link can be requested at ogr@baylor.edu.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events through the decades
