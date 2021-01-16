Martin Luther King Jr. Day events through the decades

The Waco community started publicly honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. soon after the slain civil rights leader's birthday became a national holiday in 1983. Community leaders Lester and Coque Gibson organized a candlelight vigil, and the tradition expanded to include a wreath-laying at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and a peace march across the Waco Suspension Bridge. In the last decade, MLK Day has also been a day of service for volunteers. The celebration has been muted by a pandemic this year but will continue in a mostly online format. A virtual program by the Waco NAACP will start at 10 a.m. Monday, accessible through a Zoom link that can be obtained by sending an email to waconaacp@gmail.com. A virtual candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, and a Zoom link can be requested at ogr@baylor.edu.