 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events through the decades
0 comments

Martin Luther King Jr. Day events through the decades

  • 0
mlk

A photo thought to be from the early 1990s shows a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march across the Waco Suspension Bridge.
Mlk

Alice Pollard, seen here at the 2010 event, was an organizer of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace March. Pollard died in 2019.
Mlk

Waco City Council Member Lawrence Johnson lays a wreath at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in 1999 in honor of the civil rights leader. Johnson led the charge to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid city holiday and rename Lake Brazos Parkway as Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the mid-1990s. He died last month.
mlk

A photo from the late 1980s shows a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march.
Mlk

H-E-B employees Hunter Solano, Miranda Martinez, left, and Magen Young, center, paint a home on Alexander Avenue in 2015 as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Mlk

Jamya Brown, 7, left, and Treniti Freeman,5, right, cross the Waco Suspension Bridge while caring a sign honoring Martin Luther King Jr., during the annual march and remembrance.
Mlk

Pat Chisolm-Miller carries a wreath that will be laid at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in 2015. She is now a county commissioner.
Mlk

Jordan Simmons, 8, Jazmyn Meeker, 8, and Jaylyn Meeker, 8, march with signs along with dozens of others during the Annual Zeta/Sigma MLK Peace March across the Waco Suspension Bridge in 2010.

The Waco community started publicly honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. soon after the slain civil rights leader's birthday became a national holiday in 1983. Community leaders Lester and Coque Gibson organized a candlelight vigil, and the tradition expanded to include a wreath-laying at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and a peace march across the Waco Suspension Bridge. In the last decade, MLK Day has also been a day of service for volunteers. The celebration has been muted by a pandemic this year but will continue in a mostly online format. A virtual program by the Waco NAACP will start at 10 a.m. Monday, accessible through a Zoom link that can be obtained by sending an email to waconaacp@gmail.com. A virtual candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, and a Zoom link can be requested at ogr@baylor.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert