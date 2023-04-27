McLennan County Master Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will run from8a.m.to3 p.m. Saturday in the breezeway of Westview Shopping Center, 551N. Valley Mills Drive.

There will be a wide array of fresh, healthy plants including annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents, cacti, vines, ground cover and plants that attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees, all grown by local Master Gardeners.

Profits from the sale, the only annual fundraiser for the McLennan County Master Gardeners, are used to support the group’s mission of teaching McLennan County residents of all ages good gardening skills and practices.

Pets are not allowed at the sale.

For more information, call the Agrilife Extension office at 254-7575180.

