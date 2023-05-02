The McLennan County Master Gardeners' annual plant sale will run from 8a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the breezeway of West view shopping center, 551N. Valley Mills Drive.
There will be a wide array of fresh, healthy plants including annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, roses, Texas natives, succulents, cacti, vines, ground cover and plants that attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees, all grown by local Master Gardeners.
Pets are not allowed at the sale. For more information, call the Agrilife Extension office at 254-757-5180.