The Educational Opportunity Center at McLennan Community College, in partnership with Mastery Prep, will offer free TSIA2 Boot Camps July 12 and July 26. The camps will feature English language arts and reading sessions from 9 a.m. to noon and math sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants may choose to register for one or both sessions each day. All sessions will be held in Room 101 of the math building at MCC.