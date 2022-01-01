MCC basketball teams return to action with big wins

The McLennan Community College basketball teams rocked it right on New Year’s Eve.

Both MCC’s men and women returned to action with convincing wins on Friday night, getting it going right after an extended holiday break.

In the men’s game, the Highlanders throttled Loyalty Prep, 81-46, behind Justin Wilson’s 20 points. MCC (13-2) started like a house on fire, taking a 14-3 lead at the 14:41 mark of the first half following a Javani Brown dunk. The Highlanders only added to their lead from there.

Rommell Williams chipped in 15 points to the Highlanders’ cause.

The Highlassies were no less impressive in beating Coastal Bend, 96-56.

MCC jumped out to a 12-2 lead less than five minutes into the game, capped off by a Miannah Little 3-pointer from the corner. Mersadez Nephew came up big for the Highlassies (6-6) in the win, scoring 28 points. Four other MCC players scored in double figures, as Little and Kai Finister had 14 points apiece, Kinley Brown chipped in 12 and Demetrius Lewis scored 10.

Both teams are back on their home court Monday, as the Highlassies face Blinn at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Highlanders against DFW Prep.