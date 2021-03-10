MCC, Cisco split series-opening doubleheader

CISCO, Texas — The McLennan softball team split a conference doubleheader with Cisco on Wednesday, as the Highlanders lost an extra-inning slugfest, 14-12, in the opener before holding off the Lady Wranglers, 5-4, in the second game.

In that nightcap, MCC (13-9, 4-2) built a 5-2 lead through five innings, and pitcher Reese Taylor made that edge hold up despite Cisco rallying with a two-run sixth. Melayna Lopez whacked two home runs in the MCC win, and Lindsey Evans added a solo shot. Cisco’s Bailey Buck went 3-for-4 in the loss.

In the opening game, the teams were tied at 12 after the regulation seven innings. But after MCC failed to score in the top of the eighth, Cisco (13-9, 4-2) pounced. Following a Buck single, Lauren Aleman powered a walkoff homer to send the home team to the win.

Caitlyn Wong had a huge day at the plate in the loss for MCC, going 5-for-5 with four doubles and three RBIs.

The teams will complete the four-game series in Waco Thursday, with the doubleheader starting at noon.