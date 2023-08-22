McLennan Honors College will host the Ken Starr Memorial Lecture featuring Os Guinness at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Conference Center at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.

Guinness is an internationally recognized author, philosopher, social critic and "champion of liberty," according to a press release. He has written or edited more than 30 books, including "The Great Quest," Zero Hour America" and "Signals of Transcendence."

Admission to the event is free, but tickets are required and are available at KenStarrMemorialLectureSeries.eventbrite.com. A Q&A and book signing will follow the lecture.

For more information, contact the MCC Foundation at reservations@mclennan.edu or 254-2998604.