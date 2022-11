The McLennan men’s basketball team cracked the national Top 25 this week, joining the rankings at No. 21.

MCC (5-1) went 3-0 last week, including a win over then-No. 3 Kilgore. Kevin Gill’s team was also named JUCORecruiting.com’s National Team of the Week.

The Highlanders will return to the court Tuesday with a road game against Blinn in Brenham.

Meanwhile, the No. 17 MCC women (3-1) will host Panola at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Highlands.