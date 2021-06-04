MCC rolls past Vaqueros, 7-3, to win World Series

After the homer, the powerful right-hander retired 15 straight batters coming into the ninth inning. Henderson threw one pitch in the ninth before Landry Wideman relieved and allowed two hits and two unearned runs following an error before striking out Seth Beckstead to end the game.

Tamez opened the fourth with a homer before Miguel Santos lifted a solo shot for the Highlanders in the fifth.

It was an intense 2-1 game until the eighth when the Highlanders broke it open with five runs.

In the eighth inning, Central Arizona reliever Christian Sanchez walked Garrett Martin and Mason Greer before Tyler Woessner relieved. The Highlanders jumped all over him as Tamez ripped a two-run triple to right field, and Alex Lopez and Jaylen Williams followed with run-scoring doubles.

Williams pushed the lead to 7-1 when he stole third and came home on catcher Beckstead’s errant throw.

JD McLaughlin hit a one-out triple for the Vaqueros in the first inning, but Henderson struck out Dayton Dooney and Romero to end the threat.

In the second inning, Dusty Garcia opened with a walk before Henderson hit Beckstead with a pitch with one out. But once again, Henderson worked out of trouble by forcing Devon Dixon to fly out before striking out Matt Aribal.