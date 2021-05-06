 Skip to main content
MCC softball routs NCT
DENISON -- McLennan Community College opened the Region V North softball tournament with a 10-2 win over North Central Texas College on Thursday.

The Highlassies (41-16, 25-7) won their sixth straight game. They finished second in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference behind Grayson College.

