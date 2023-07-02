Engineering students from McLennan Community College brought home three awards at the NASA Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Innovative New Designs for Space (NASA MINDS) Challenge.

MCC’s Team Pleiades won first place this spring in both technical poster and technical paper categories, and placed third in the design, build and demonstration category.

The students’ project involved refining a working model of an anchor that could be used in weightless microgravity environments. The model was first constructed last school year by MCC’s Team ATLAS, which also won three MINDS awards for its work.

The Pleiades team’s members are Gamdan Alrowaishan (chemical engineering), Joseph Cameron (electrical), Gisela Delfin (mechanical), Lum Kari (biomedical), Judith Marcos (civil), Paloma Pena (mechanical), Edward Rodriguez (mechanical), Solomon Stern (mechanical) and Ollie Wess (electrical).

The MINDS Challenge is an undergraduate program that supports NASA’s Artemis mission, as well as its exploration systems and space operations directorates.

Students are allowed to choose any technology which interests and inspires them for their projects, as long as the technology supports a need for the Artemis lunar exploration program.

The program's goal is to engage students in technologies at a fundamental and exploratory level with hands-on learning experiences, encouraging unique and innovative concepts which can assist NASA scientists and engineers. That also helps build NASA's future workforce.

The Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) is a NASA initiative that aims to expand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) opportunities to underrepresented and underserved students, including racial minorities, women and girls, and people with disabilities, with the goal of building a diverse workforce pipeline.