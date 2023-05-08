The ninth-ranked McLennan softball team put up a fight, battling out of the loser's bracket to face No.4GraysonCollege in the NJCAA Region V Tournament Final. But MCC couldn't cap off the rally, falling, 4-3, as the Vikings walked it off to advance to the NJCAA Softball World Series on Sunday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders wrapped up their season as the Region V runner-up with a 44-13 record.

"I'm proud of our girls. They put themselves in a hole and had to fight to get to this point and they did that," said MCC head coach Chris Berry."Losing hurts but I'm also really, really proud of Grayson's kids. They had a tough road too — a bunch of extra-inning games and one-run games. The good thing for me is coming out of this tournament is that one of the two best teams in the country is going to represent our region really, really well at the World Series.

"I wish it was next year because there's at-large bids and I think we'd both be in and so we'd be preparing for the best part. But, you know, it is what it is. We played hard, just couldn't get a hit when we needed a hit and they did. That's just kind of how the game goes sometimes."

As the lower seed, MCC played as the visitor on its own field, kicking off the contest with a run in the top of the first. Infielder Erin Plunkett walked, and after a single off the bat of outfielder Sydney Kirby, Plunkett scored on a single by catcher Riley Rutherford.