MCC women's golf fourth in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. — The McLennan Community College women's golf team finished fourth with a two-round score of 602 at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate hosted by Cameron University at the Lawton Country Club.

MCC was nine strokes behind Oklahoma Christian, which won the team title with a score of 593. Cameron finished second at 597 and Angelo State was third at 599.

Freshman Mia Clarke led the Highlassies, tying for second at 147. Other MCC scores were Raeleigh Davidson, tied for fifth at 148; Lucile Tanvet, tied for 24th at 154, and Shanna Sandoval and Rebecca Rodriguez, tied for 33rd at 159.