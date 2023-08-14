The Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute recently presented a year’s supply of Dr Pepper to three lucky recipients, including Elizabeth Salas of McGregor.

Salas’ name was one of two drawn randomly at the local downtown attraction’s annual birthday celebration, held May 6 at the museum, 300 S. Fifth St.

Museum officials including President and CEO Chris Dyer, Director of Visitor Experiences Mary Beth Farrell, board Chair Anthony Betters Sr. and Joey Marquez of Keurig Dr Pepper Distribution Center in Waco took a road trip to deliver the refreshments to the three winners, also traveling to Georgetown and Roswell, New Mexico.

Keurig Dr Pepper provides one can of Dr Pepper per day for the year to each winner, equivalent to more than 30 cases per person. The annual giveaway was launched in 2019 to celebrate the Waco museum’s two-millionth visitor.