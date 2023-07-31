McLennan County CAP (College Achievement Program) recently awarded $2,500 college scholarships to Alyson Perez and Naomi Flores.

Both recipients graduated from University High School and are first-generation college students. Perez will attend the University of Texas at San Antonio and Flores will attend McLennan Community College.

They each completed a rigorous set of requirements to complete McLennan County CAP and qualify for the scholarships.

CAP is a free program that encourages McLennan County students to continue their education after high school. CAP advisers meet individually with students and their parents to help them access resources that aid in planning for, applying to, and paying for college.

CAP is an initiative of VOICE (Viable Options in Community Endeavors, Inc.), a nonprofit that empowers children and their families to lead healthy and productive lives.

For more information, call 254-741-9222 or visit mclennancountycap.org.