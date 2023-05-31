Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County will conduct a Mediterranean diet cooking class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 15 at the McLennan County Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

The class will focus on a way of eating and preparing food based on the eating traditions from Italy, Greece and other countries that border the Mediterranean Sea, with a concentration on plant-based foods such as whole grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices.