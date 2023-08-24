Baylor University will hold a "Meet the Cubs" event for its new live mascots from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat on campus, located at M.P. Daniel Esplanade and South Fifth Street, adjacent to the Bill Daniel Student Center.

The event will include activities for kids of all ages and an opportunity to learn about the care of the new American black bear cubs, Judge Indy and Judge Belle.

In the afternoon, fans are invited to get an early glimpse of the 2023 football team as Baylor hosts its annual Meet the Bears event from 2 to 3:30 at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false