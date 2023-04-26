Mike was born March 17, 1965, in San Diego, California, to the late Michael Sr. Bracken and mother, Phyllis Diane Bracken Stone. As a young boy, Mike's family moved to Texas where he graduated from Midway High School. Mike was the General Manager at American Sales & Service for 20 years. He enjoyed the open roads, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, Vickie Bracken. He also loved the outdoors and was an Avid Hunter. They spent many weekends at the deer lease. Mike and Vickie had numerous pets! Their home was a Pet Haven. Many animals were abandoned near their home and they always welcomed them as one of their own. Mike loved to joke, and was a salesman by heart. He will be greatly missed.