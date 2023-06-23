City of Waco will host a free microchip and pet vaccination event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Cameron Park's Northern Gateway, 704 Park Lake Drive.
Pets of all city of Waco and McLennan County residents can receive a free distemper, adenovirus, parvo and parainfluenza vaccination, known as DAPP, and a free microchip. Also, pets of Waco residents can receive free rabies vaccinations if the pet is spayed or neutered. Rabies vaccines will be $10 per pet for people who do not live in Waco city limits or whose pets are not spayed or neutered.
Participants should bring a water bill or driver's license for proof of residence.