Pets of all city of Waco and McLennan County residents can receive a free distemper, adenovirus, parvo and parainfluenza vaccination, known as DAPP, and a free microchip. Also, pets of Waco residents can receive free rabies vaccinations if the pet is spayed or neutered. Rabies vaccines will be $10 per pet for people who do not live in Waco city limits or whose pets are not spayed or neutered.