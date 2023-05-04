The Waco parks and recreation department's free Midnight Madness program will offer a fan, safe environment to play basketball or futsal from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday night in June.

The program is open to ages 14-18.

Team drafts will take place at 6 p.m. May 16, for basketball at the Doris Miller Community Center, 1020ElmAve., and for futsal at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. To sign up, go to tinyurl. com/3xkb3m7p. The signup deadline is May 14.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a coach, educational speaker or program helper should call 254-750-8684 for details.