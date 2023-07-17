Midway ISD fifth grade gifted and talented (GT) students recently excelled in the WordMasters Challenge.

In the last of three meets held in the 2022-23 school year, the Midway team scored 169 points out of a possible 200, tying for 10th place in the nation.

Competing in the advanced Gold Division, South Bosque Elementary School fifth grader Jesus Olivares-Lopez earned a perfect score of 20, a mark only 15 fifth graders nationwide achieved in the meet.

South Bosque fifth grader Jeanelle Hammond also excelled at the meet, posting a near-perfect score of 19 out of 20.

The students are coached in WordMasters by South Bosque GT specialist Lindsey Stevens. The national vocabulary competition involves nearly 125,000 students each school year.

WordMasters pushes students to improve their critical thinking by learning advanced vocabulary words and using them to solve analogies, which in turn helps students develop analytical and metaphorical thinking skills.