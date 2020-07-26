Midway football to take on Austin Westlake in season opener

Midway announced on Sunday that it will host Austin Westlake to open the football season on Oct. 2 at Panther Stadium.
Midway football coach Jeff Hulme tweeted the news. Midway was scheduled to play Odessa Permian early in season. However, the safety guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many schools to cancel longer road trips.
“We will pick back up with Permian next season,” Hulme said in the announcement tweet.
Midway was not previously scheduled to play Westlake.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!