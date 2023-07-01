Military discount Jul 1, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Military discount Hawaiian Falls will admit all active duty military members free of charge Saturday through the Fourth of July.Showing official ID at the front gate ticket window. 0 Comments Tags Armed Forces Trade Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gaineses plan auction for historic castle listed for $2.9 million Parting is such sweet sorrow, but Waco’s power couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have taken that step. They are parting with the Cottonland Cast… George's owners plan spicier menu at Jorge's Cantina, but keep Big O's on tap The new restaurant Sammy and Kyle Citrano will open on Franklin Avenue will not have George's III on the marquee. Waco Lions Park meeting sees concern over weight given to past features Many attendees were concerned with the lack of features resembling the old Lions Park, saying it was an amusement park rather than a typical u… Waco JP's suit on refusal of same-sex marriages to get Texas Supreme Court look The Texas Supreme Court will review a case involving a Waco justice of the peace’s refusal to perform same-sex weddings. Mike Copeland: Graphic Packaging permits; Apartments at Old Robinson; Orscheln becoming Bomgaars; Gas prices Graphic Packaging's $1 billion Waco project is moving right along. Grading is underway for apartments at Loop 340 and Old Robinson. Gas prices…