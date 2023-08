Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary "Mining the Pacific Ocean" at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The film explores the techniques of deep sea mining, the importance of critical minerals and possible damage to marine ecosystems.

Vegan refreshments will be served. All are welcome, and the event is free.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.