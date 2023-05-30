Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Wild Imaginings theater company will present "Julius Caesar" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday at the Indian Spring Park amphitheater, next to the Waco Suspension Bridge downtown.

The Shakespeare in the Park production will stage the classic play as a modern-day feminist story set in the halls of a local sorority house, rather than ancient Rome. The group's goal is to make the classic work relatable to contemporary audiences.

Admission is free, and attendees are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs for the outdoor performance.