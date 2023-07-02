Buzz Off 2023, a special mosquito awareness event, is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave.
Free bug spray is available, while supplies last.
Participating organizations include Animal Birth Control Clinic, City of Waco Lake Waco Wetlands, City of Waco Solid-Waste Services, CreARTive Event Planning, Texas Tech University of Waco, and Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
For more information, call 254-848-9654 or email noras@ wacotx.gov, or 254-744-4156 or email dkaywiley@yahoo.com.