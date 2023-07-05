Buzz Off 2023, a mosquito awareness event, will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave.
Free bug spray will be available, while supplies last.
Participating organizations include Animal Birth Control Clinic, Lake Waco Wetlands, city of Waco solid waste services, CreARTive Event Planning, Texas Tech University at Waco and Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
For more information, call 254848-9654 or 254-744-4156, or email noras@wacotx.gov or dkaywiley@yahoo.com.