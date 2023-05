The Greater Waco Sports Commission will host a Mother's Day 10K, 5K, and Fun Run on Saturday at Waco Surf, 5347 Old Mexia Road.

Registration is open through Friday and costs $50 for the 10K,$45 for the 5K, or $35 for the Fun Run.

Participants will receive a race shirt, a Waco Surf park and beach pass and, for those 21 and older, a mimosa on the beach.

Volunteers are still needed and will also receive a number of perks, including abeachdaypass.

For more information, email Mike@WacoSports.org.