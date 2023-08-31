Caught in His Web (2022, Suspense) Garcelle Beauvais, Alison Thornton LMN, 5 p.m.
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (2023, Romance) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Kavan Smith Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 6 p.m.
Iron Man 3 (2013, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow FX, 6 p.m.
My Cousin Vinny (1992, Comedy) Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei AMC, 7 p.m.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981, Adventure) Harrison Ford, Karen Allen Paramount, 7 p.m.
Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018, Science fiction) Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke TNT, 7 p.m.
Olympus Has Fallen (2013, Action) Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart USA, 8 p.m.
Black Girl Missing (2023, Crime drama) Garcelle Beauvais, Taylor Mosby LMN, 9 p.m.
Lottery Ticket (2010, Comedy) Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson VH1, 9 p.m.
Vegas Vacation (1997, Comedy) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo AMC, 9:30 p.m.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016, Action) Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill TNT, 10 p.m.
Robin Hood (2018, Action) Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx USA, 10:30 p.m.