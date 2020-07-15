Music & More guide for July 16

Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.
Concerts
Roger Creager with Tyler McCollum, 6 p.m. Thursday, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Sam Riggs with Taylor Branch and The Lone Star Ramblers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $17 adults, $23 under age 21.
Upcoming
Back in Black AC/DC tribute with Scratch 3, 6 p.m. July 23, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Tracy Lawrence with Jake Worthington, fundraiser for Fellowship Christian Athletes, 6 p.m. July 24, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $25 in advance at outhousetickets.com, $30 at the door, ages 12 and under free.
The Spazmatics, 6 p.m. July 30, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Dirty River Boys with Clint Allen Janisch Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 1, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $17 adults, $20 under age 21.
Cory Morrow with John Dempsy, 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Golden Sounds of the Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$35.
Dirty River Boys, 9:45 p.m. Aug. 8, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Rick Trevino with Damon Curtis, 6 p.m. Aug. 13, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Sam Riggs with Michael Carubelli, 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Josh Ward with Carson Jeffrey, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Steve Treviño, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$45.
Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Elvis: The Concert Years with Al Joslin and doo-wop group Shake, Rattle, and Roll, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40-$20.
Chad Cooke Band, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, The Backyard, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Jukebox Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$20.
Jason James, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$19.
Gary P. Nunn, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, The Grain Drafthouse & Eatery, 110 S. Bell St., Hamilton.
Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ozark Jubilee: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.
2nd annual Rockin’ for Youth concert with tribute bands Back in Black and Infinite Journey, fundraiser for {span id=”ctl00_ContentPlaceHolder1_EventTicketLister1_lblEventDetails”}Clements Boys and Girls Club in Killeen, 5 p.m. Oct. 10, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $15 in advance at outhousetickets.com, $20 at the door, ages 12 and under free.
John Mark McMillan with The Gray Havens and Strahan, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Ben and Noel Haggard, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$39.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Local bands
Smokinmaxx, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Clean Slate, 7 p.m. Friday, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.
Ken Parker, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Upcoming
Taylor Branch & The Lone Star Ramblers, 9 p.m. July 24, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Bubba Haze, Darrell Ray, Los Roachez and Burn the Wicked, Waco Fosters Love fundraiser, 2-7 p.m. July 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway; $30.
Chris Perez, 7-10 p.m. July 25, Ready Brew, 214 N. Main St., West.
Dueling Pianos with Danny Smith and Mark Johnson, 7:45 p.m. July 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Billy and the Blue Lights with Blue Collar Natives, 9 p.m. July 25, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox (jazz), 6-9 p.m. July 31, Fire Street Pizza, 1030 F.M. 439, Belton.
Jason Custer Band, 9 p.m. July 31, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Clint Allen Janisch Band, 9 p.m. Aug. 8, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
On stage
Chingo Bling, Going Viral Tour, 7 p.m. July 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
Storybook Variety Hour, TBA in August, Waco Civic Theatre (outdoor stage), 1517 Lake Air Drive.
Art
“New work by Katie Ward” through July 31, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
“Works by Jay McMillen, Julie Pitman, Mark Kieran, Susan Sistrunk and George Giddens,” Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. By appointment. 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 254-733-9478.
Local arts online
Waco’s Got Talent, 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 3: Keep Waco Loud on Facebook Live.
Mayborn Museum, Baylor University. Interactive Mayborn Connect programs for instructors and youth leaders on Tuesday afternoons and Fridays; $95. Virtual “Meet the Scientists” series, “Genetics,” 10 a.m. Thursday; registration online at events.r20.constantcontact.com.
Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University. Online exhibits on Japanese woodcuts, work by Baylor Fine Arts students: baylor.edu/martinmuseum
Historic Waco Foundation, 810 S. Fourth St. “HWF From Home” features video home tours, children’s activities, history resources (including Waco history and buildings Bingo games): historicwaco.org/housetoursfromhome
HOT Poets Society, monthly Zoom meeting: Information at @HOTpoetssociety on Facebook.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, Sept. 24-29: deepintheheartff.com.
Etc.
Elite Barrel Racing — Summer Sizzle, Thursday-Sunday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Brisket plate fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $12.
Von O’Rama car show, memorial fundraiser for Von Otto’s family, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel.
We Back our Dancehalls/Bars, barbecue and auction benefit with live music, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor.One HOT Reining, July 23-26, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
McLennan County Mud Fest (monster truck show), 7-11 p.m. Aug. 29, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.
Teddy Bear Picnic, Historic Waco Foundation, 2 p.m. Sept. 13, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
An Evening with C.S. Lewis, with David Payne, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
”Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.
“Walking Tales,” Heart Of Texas Storytelling Guild, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17, Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.; free.
Museums/ZOO
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.
Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, educators and military; $6 for students,; children 4 and younger, free.
Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 812 S. Fourth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.
Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 for seniors, military and students, $3 for children pre-K through sixth grade. Pop-up programs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $6 college students; $4 students ages 6-18; children 5 and younger free.
Movies
Playing Thursday at the Waco Hippodrome are “The Outpost,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “The Gentlemen,” “The Hunt” and “Trolls World Tour.” Opening Friday are “The Princess Bride” and “The Never-Ending Story,” replacing “Empire” and “Outpost.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.