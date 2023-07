Mystery Mondays The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week at 10:30 a.m. with a storytime and crafts geared toward kids 5 and under.

This week's guest is Lt. Keith Guillory of the Waco Fire Department, who will be making an appearance with a firetruck.

Storytime and activities are included in the museum's general admission, which is $8 for children, $10 for adults and $9 or seniors.