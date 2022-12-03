Nash is currently either in boarding or in a new foster home. More information and pictures will be posted as... View on PetFinder
Playoff scores and pairings: Updates after Thursday's night bi-district games. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight
The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers.
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge.
James Hawkins, longtime Waco businessman and philanthropist who with wife Nell hosted countless community and social events at their Hawkesdene mansion near Lake Waco, has died following a lengthy illness.
When the bowl pairings are announced Dec. 4, Baylor won’t be headed anywhere nearly as prestigious as the Sugar Bowl.
Whether it surprises you or not, many of the worst-ranked beers are also the most frequently purchased nationwide.
VAN — It may be the third round of the playoffs, but Mart is still beating teams like it’s the middle of district.
The construction buzz isn't quieting at the corner of Bosque and Estates in Woodway just yet: As work wraps up on the arboretum, it begins on a new family center.
Midway Independent School District’s school board is preparing to wade into a weekend full of interviews with candidates seeking to replace Su…
Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries…
