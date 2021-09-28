NBA camps no shortage of storylines

The first practices of the season in the NBA are here, with teams set to hit the floor on Tuesday to formally begin getting ready for the 2021-22 campaign.

A six-pack of things to watch as things get started:

THE CHAMPS

Milwaukee is running it back.

The Bucks used eight players in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the title-clincher against Phoenix, and seven of them are still on the roster; the exception is P.J. Tucker, now part of the Miami Heat. The Bucks also have seven of their top eight scorers, in terms of total points, back from a year ago; the exception in that case is Bryn Forbes, who returned to San Antonio.

Plus, Giannis Antetokounmpo played the game of his life to finish off that title run, a 50-point, 14-rebound masterpiece — and he isn’t even 27 yet. His best easily may be yet to come.

CAMP CENTRAL

San Diego hasn’t technically had an NBA team since 1984.

This week, the city has three.