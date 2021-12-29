New law named for Vanessa Guillén will revamp military investigations into sexual assault, harassment

“I don’t think many people outside the military understand the precipice these victims experience,” Khawam said about retaliation against sexual assault victims. “Not only do they get harassed or assaulted, but they get treated like they’re a liar, getting ousted, blackballed.”

The act also criminalizes sexual harassment within the Uniform Code of Military Justice, moves prosecutorial decisions in cases involving retaliation to a special prosecutor and establishes annual reporting on retaliation to Congress, which provides greater oversight.

"I know in my heart that were it not for the tireless, passionate and dogged work of the Guillén family, this reform likely would not have been possible," said U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier of California, the law's co-sponsor who also serves on the House Armed Services Committee.

Moving prosecutorial decision-making on these cases from the power of commanders to an independent office is a monumental change for the American military justice system, but it is one of the changes that retired Air Force Col. Don Christensen, president of Protect our Defenders, has been working on for years.