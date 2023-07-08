Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco will meet at 11:30 a.m. July 19 in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Reservations are required by Monday and can be made by emailing reservationsnnn@gmail.com.
Newcomers to meet
