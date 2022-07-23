Today in history: July 23
In 2006, Tiger Woods became the first player since Tom Watson in 1982-83 to win consecutive British Open titles.
1982: Vic Morrow
1990: George H.W. Bush
1996: Atlanta Olympics
1999: Eileen Collins
2006: Tiger Woods
2011: Amy Winehouse
2017: Jordan Spieth
2019: Boris Johnson
Related to this collection
Most Popular
In 1955, Disneyland had its opening day in Anaheim, California.
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Dick Button, James Brolin, Richard Branson, Margo Martindale, Ricky…
Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) scored 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the NBA fin…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Lucie Arnaz, Mark Burnett, Craig Morg…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Little Freddie King, Ilie Nastase, Abel Ferrara, Atom Egoyan, Camp…
One day before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the city hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases.
In 2005, Tiger Woods records another ruthless performance at St. Andrews, closing with a 2-under 70 to win the British Open for his 10th caree…
Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including John Lodge, T.G. Sheppard, Carlos Santana, Frank Whaley, Josh Hollo…
In 1970, San Francisco’s Willie Mays gets career hit number 3,000 off Montreal’s Mike Wegener in the second inning. See more sports moments fr…
In 1980, the Moscow Summer Olympics began, minus dozens of nations that were boycotting the games because of the Soviet military intervention …