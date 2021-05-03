Tags
After 21 years, 632 wins, 19 NCAA tournament appearances, 23 Big 12 regular-season or tournament championships and three national titles, Kim …
Even while Baylor Lady Bears fans were nervously awaiting an announcement from Kim Mulkey on Sunday afternoon, Baylor’s athletic director Mack…
Sifting through the ashes of Kim Mulkey’s bombshell, locals Monday expressed dismay and disappointment that their Kim decided to go home, to s…
A sixth-grade math teacher at Cesar Chavez Middle School remained free on bond Monday after her arrest the prior morning on charges she broke …
I don’t need to inform Baylor fans on the intricacies of a coaching search.
In a tale of two turnouts, challenger Keith Guillory upset incumbent Robin Houston in the rematch for the at-large Waco Independent School Dis…
A child sexual abuse defendant with terminal cancer who was released from jail two weeks ago to seek additional medical treatment died Saturday.
LSU released a term sheet detailing new women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s contract on Wednesday.
Authorities used patrol cars and a helicopter to chase a car theft suspect from Downsville to North Waco on Wednesday morning and arrested him…
The Waco Police Department on Tuesday arrested a Waco man who was wanted on three felony charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor.
Read the Tribune-Herald's 7-part investigative series on the inner workings of the Branch Davidians. Hours after Part 2 appeared in print, the ATF raided the group's compound.
Read the Tribune-Herald’s account of the ATF raid on the Branch Davidian compound on Feb. 28, 1993. Four ATF agents and six in the compound were killed in the gunfight.
Read the daily news accounts of the 51-day siege at the Branch Davidian compound near Elk, which began Feb. 28 and lasted until April.
April 19 and beyond: FBI agents began inserting canisters of tear gas into the Branch Davidian compound in the early morning hours. By noon, it was on fire.
Federal officials left the compound site in late May 1993. As identifications of bodies continued, questions about the survivors, the compound and the cult itself began to emerge.
As the world began to take a critical look back at the events and legal proceedings continue, the ATF's bombshell report forces a shakeup at the top after the raid gone "tragically wrong."
In 1994, the surviving Davidians went on trial in San Antonio. Over six weeks, more than 140 witnesses testified, with the verdict coming just two days prior to the anniversary of the ATF raid.
The Rodenville shootout and the 1988 trial, the end of the world in 1959 and more stories from deep in the Trib archives.
