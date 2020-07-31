Waco-area news briefs: August 1, 2020

Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, in McGregor.
It is a drive-thru site, and registration is required in advance. Visit https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome to register.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas.
The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Historic homes
Historic Waco Foundation has reopened two of its historic homes, East Terrace at 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House at 814 S. Fourth St.
Cost is $5 each, and the new hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Guests are asked to wear a face mask, and no more than four people may tour the house at a time, unless the group is a family group.
Recycling reminders
The City of Waco Solid Waste Services has launched a new waste collection calendar and reminder system. Residents can look up the collection schedule for a specific address at https://www.waco-texas.com/cms-solidwaste/page.aspx?id=518#gsc.tab=0.
Residents can sign up to receive collection day reminders in the form of email, phone call, text message and via Twitter. Customers can also print their collection schedule, or embed their collection schedule into their personal iCal, Google Calendar, or Microsoft Outlook Calendar.
Residents can also use a material look-up tool, called “What Goes Where” at waco-texas.com.
City council filing
The candidate filing deadline for the Nov. 3 District 4 Waco City Council election is 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
Applications and candidate packets are available by calling the city secretary’s office at 750-5750, or by appointment, on the first floor of Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.