Waco-area news briefs: August 2, 2020

The Waco Municipal Court will reopen Monday after a shutdown because an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Judge Christopher Taylor elected to close the court for at least 14 days in order for other employees who may have been exposed while at work to quarantine for the protection of both staff and residents.
The Waco Fire Department did a complete disinfection of the facility. Court business can continue to be conduced online or by using the safe drop box at the court building, a procedure that was in effect when the court was closed because of shelter-in-place orders.
For more information, email citycourt@wacotx.gov or call 750-5900.
COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at McGregor High School, 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, in McGregor.
It is a drive-thru site, and registration is required in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas.
The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Mayborn reopening
Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum Complex will reopen to the public Saturday. Museum hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
To allow for proper social distancing, the museum will operate at 25% capacity or less. Some hands-on exhibition components in the Natural and Cultural History Wing and the Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village will be disabled. The Harry and Anna Jeanes Discovery Center will remain closed with the exception of the Backyard Ecology Hall. General admission prices have been adjusted temporarily to compensate for the closures.
Paw Patrol Adventure Play will be open in the Anding Traveling Exhibit Gallery. Guest numbers will be monitored and controlled to ensure capacity restrictions are met.
Masks will be required for all staff and for all visitors except children younger than 2.
