Family of Faith Worship Center and Columbus Avenue Baptist Church are providing free boxes of produce at a special event from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave.
Recipients are asked to remain in their cars and open their trunks when picking up food. The produce includes potatoes, oranges, apples, onions, carrots and pinto beans.
Local COVID-19 updateWaco Mayor Kyle Deaver, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Dr. Mike Hardin, director of the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program, will conduct a virtual press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
The press conference will be telecast live o Spectrum Channel 10 and on Grande Channel 810. It will also be carried live online at wccc.tv. A full Spanish translated version will air around 4:30 p.m.
Burgers and Beer
The West Warrior Kids Foundation will host a Burgers and Beer fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. July 24 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, in West.
Proceeds will go to West Warrior Kids and Friends of Los Niños, a Honduran children’s charity.
Tables are $500 for 10 seats, and attendees are guaranteed 15 bingo games.
All attendees must be 21 or older.
Historic homes
Historic Waco Foundation has reopened two of its historic homes, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
Admission is $5 each, and the new hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
McCulloch House will remain closed until further notice.
Guests are asked to wear a face mask and no more than four people may tour the house at a time, unless it is a family group.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911.
Rental assistance
Tenants in McLennan County may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs for those facing eviction. Landlords may also refer tenants. Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
