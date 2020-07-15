Waco-area news briefs: July 16, 2020

Waco ISD’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to any child, ages 1-18, will continue through Aug. 12, with sites open Monday through Friday.
A breakfast and lunch will also be given out on Fridays for Saturday and Sunday. Meals will not be served before or after the scheduled serving times, and mealtimes and dates are subject to change.
The following school sites will serve breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Bell’s Hill Elementary, 2100 Ross Ave.
- Cedar Ridge Elementary, 2115 Meridian Ave.
- Crestview Elementary, 1120 New Road
- Dean Highland Elementary, 3300 Maple Ave.
- J.H. Hines Elementary, 301 Garrison St., also curbside service
- Kendrick Elementary, 1801 Kendrick Lane
- Mountainview Elementary, 5901 Bishop Drive
- West Avenue Elementary, 1101 N. 15th St.
Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive
- University High School, 3201 S. New Road
- Challenge Academy/North Waco Elementary, 2015 Alexander Ave., also curbside service
Community sites
- Columbus Avenue Activity Center, 11:15
- a.m. to noon, 1115 Columbus Ave., no breakfast
- Eagle Christian Academy, 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, 6125 Bosque Blvd.
- Thurman E. Dorsey EOAC Headstart, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 3221 Speight Ave.
- Latimer EOAC Headstart, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 3510 Latimer St.
- First Baptist Church, 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., 500 Webster Ave.
- Waco Family YMCA, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to noon, 6800 Harvey Drive
Mobile sites
- Barron’s Branch Apartments, 11 to 11:20 a.m., 817 Colcord Ave.
- Estella Maxey Community, 11:30 a.m. to noon, 1000 Delano St.
- Trendwood Apartments, 12:10 to 12:35 p.m., 1700 Dallas Circle
- Calvary Baptist, 12:20 to 12:50 p.m., 1001 N. 18th St.
- Kate Ross Apartments, 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., 917 S. 11th St.
- South Terrace, 11 to 11:30 a.m., 100 Lyndon Circle
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.