Waco-area news briefs: July 17, 2020

A fundraiser is planned for Von Otto’s family from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick St.
Otto died Sunday after suffering from stage 4 metastatic cancer. Saturday’s event is both a memorial for the artist and a fundraiser for his family.
The event will include the inaugural Von O’Rama car show. Otto was a master airbrush artist who has done artwork for the late Evel Knievel, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth and many more. Anyone who has a piece of Von Otto artwork on their cars, motorcycles or other vehicles is asked to join the show, which is open to all.
There will also be a live auction as well as raffle drawings.
For more information, call or text 498-2020.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Brush pickup
The city of Waco implemented changes to its brush pick-up policy in March. Residents are allowed one brush pile pick-up approximately twice a month, with their green carts on green weeks, limited to one brush pile per pick up day.
The brush pile can be no larger than 4 feet high, wide and deep, with no limbs larger than 3 inches in diameter.
Up to 20 paper bags of yard waste can also be placed at the curb with a brush pile if needed. Please do not place brush over a water meter or in a street.
Brush at curbside should only include brush generated by residents at that address.
Wild Game Dinner
The Wild Game Dinner fundraiser for Meals on Wheels has been rescheduled for 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
The event will serve up exotic and wild game food options at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson. Money raised will go toward whittling down the waitlist for people needing to be served by Meals on Wheels Waco.
