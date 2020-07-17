Waco-area news briefs: July 18, 2020

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, will have its annual live butterfly release from 9 to 10:30 a.m. July 25.
This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, Wish Upon a Butterfly will be a drive-thru event. Visitors will drive to the Brazos Center Park Pavilion where museum staff, dressed in butterfly attire will hand out purchased butterflies to release at home.
Participants will also receive an activity and craft packet. Museum staff will release purchased butterflies upon request for anyone unable to pick theirs up. While supplies last, butterflies will also be available for purchase at the drive-thru.
Guests who decorate their cars, or who come to the event in butterfly or caterpillar themed costumes will receive a surprise gift.
Proceeds benefit the museum and support free admission for active-duty enlisted personnel and their families through Sept. 5.
Von Otto benefit
A fundraiser is planned for Von Otto’s family from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Riesel High School, 600 E. Frederick St.
Otto died Sunday after suffering from stage 4 metastatic cancer. Saturday’s event is both a memorial for the artist and a fundraiser for his family.
The event will include the inaugural Von O’Rama car show. Otto was a master airbrush artist who did artwork for the late Evel Knievel, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth and many more. Anyone who has a piece of Von Otto artwork on their cars, motorcycles or other vehicles is asked to join the show, which is open to all.
There will also be a live auction as well as raffle drawings.
For more information, call or text 498-2020.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Drive-in worship
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave., will host a drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Parking will start at 8:30.
For more information, call 799-6150.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.