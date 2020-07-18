Waco-area news briefs: July 19, 2020

The Texas Department of Transportation will start a pedestrian infrastructure improvement project Monday along Hewitt Drive, from Mars Drive to Panther Way in front of Midway Middle School. Crews also will be working from the north side of Panther Way to Bland Street. The project is scheduled for completion in Fall 2021, weather permitting.
Crews will be installing infrastructure including handrails, curb ramps, sidewalks, and performing signal upgrades in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The .73-mile project is being undertaken by TI-Zack Concrete Inc. at a cost of $862,612.
TxDOT urges all motorists to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment, and to slow their speed approaching work zones.
Deer permit drawing
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 deer permit drawing for hunting at Lake Waco will not be held publicly.
Applications can be submitted by mail to Waco Lake Project Office, 3801 Zoo Park Drive, Waco, TX, 76708, or by email to michael.j.champagne@usace.army.mil.
A waiver of liability must also be completed for each hunter listed on the application. The forms can be found at https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/waco/Recreation/Hunting.asp.
All applications and liability waivers must be filled out and received by the Waco Lake Project Office by Aug. 15 to be eligible for the drawing.
Waco Lake staff will assign hunting weeks and locations using a random draw process. Permit holders will receive permits by mail. No substitutions may be made for the people listed on the applications or on the hunt permits.
No registered hunter may be listed on more than one application as hunter or guest.
For more information, call the Waco Lake Project Office at 756-5359.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
