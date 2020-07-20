Waco-area news briefs: July 20, 2020

Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival’s inaugural Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic, Friday, July 31 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Extraco Bank parking lot, 1700 N. Valley Mills Dr.
The event is free. It is a drive-through event for barbecue, school supplies, backpacks, and fun film gifts.
For more information, call 908-672-6024.
Hewitt Drive project
The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a pedestrian infrastructure improvement project along Hewitt Drive on Monday. The span of the project will take place in front of Midway Middle School, from Mars Drive to Panther Way.
Additionally, crews will be working from the north side of Panther Way to Bland Street. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2021, weather permitting.
Crews will be installing ADA-compliant infrastructure, including handrails, curb ramps, sidewalks and performing signal upgrades.
The .73-mile project is being undertaken by TI-Zack Concrete, Inc. at a cost of approximately $862,612.
TxDOT urges all motorists to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment, and to slow their speed approaching work zones.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Whitney Dam traffic
Highway 22 crossing the Whitney Dam will be reduced to one lane Wednesday and ThursdayJuly 22-23, weather permitting. The closure will be conducted both days between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The two-day temporary lane closure will allow the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct routine bridge maintenance and inspection of the dam. During the closure, wide loads will be restricted from traveling in the work zone.
TxDOT urges all motorists to use caution, watch for traffic control personnel, and to slow their speed approaching work zones.
