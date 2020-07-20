Waco-area news briefs: July 21, 2020

Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 19.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
Call 757-5043 for more information.
Back-to-school picnic
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival’s inaugural Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic, Friday, July 31 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Extraco Bank parking lot, 1700 N. Valley Mills Dr.
The event is free. It is a drive-through event for barbecue, school supplies, backpacks, and fun film gifts.
For more information, call 908-672-6024.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Whitney Dam traffic
Highway 22 crossing the Whitney Dam will be reduced to one lane Wednesday and ThursdayJuly 22-23, weather permitting. The closure will be conducted both days between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The two-day temporary lane closure will allow the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct routine bridge maintenance and inspection of the dam. During the closure, wide loads will be restricted from traveling in the work zone.
TxDOT urges all motorists to use caution, watch for traffic control personnel, and to slow their speed approaching work zones.
GriefShare class
Peace Lutheran Church will be starting a new 13-week session of GriefShare on Tuesday, Aug. 11. The group meets in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt.
Meeting time is 6:30-8:00 p.m. through November 3.
The cost of the event is $15, which covers the cost of the workbook and all additional materials. Scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.
The Fellowship Hall is large and will allow for social distancing. Please wear a mask.
To pre-register or to arrange for child care, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 at rjritz@earthlink.net.
