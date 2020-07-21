Waco-area news briefs: July 22, 2020

Peace Lutheran Church will start a new 13-week session of GriefShare from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Fellowship Hall at Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way. Meetings will continue thorough Nov. 3.
The registration fee is $15, which includes the cost of the workbook and all additional materials. Scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.
The Fellowship Hall is large and will allow for social distancing. Participants should wear masks.
To preregister or to arrange for child care, contact Becky Ritz at 857-9794 at rjritz@earthlink.net.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
COVID-19 tests
Texans who want a COVID-19 test can likely avoid unnecessary charges by taking a few steps , according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
If your doctor requests the test as medically necessary, you should not be charged for it. That is federal law.
To reduce chances of facing extra costs:
- Call your primary care doctor before getting tested. Get your doctor’s testing order and recommended testing site. The order makes the test possible at no cost to you.
- Ask the testing site if it has any charges or fees not covered by insurance.
- Do not authorize non-COVID-19 tests at the same time unless your doctor orders them.
- Unless it is a medical emergency, avoid hospital or free-standing emergency rooms, which usually charge more.
- If you are not paying with insurance, shop around onine or by phone to compare testing charges and possible add-on fees.
If you get a bill related to a COVID-19 test, call your health plan to find out why. If you cannot resolve the issue with your plan, call the Texas Department of Insurance Help Line at 800-252-3439.
If you believe you have been excessively charged, call the Texas Office of the Attorney General at 800-621-0508.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.