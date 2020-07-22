Waco-area news briefs: July 23, 2020

The Wild Game Dinner fundraiser for Meals on Wheels will run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson.
The event will serve up exotic and wild game food options. Money raised will go toward whittling down the waitlist for people needing to be served by Meals on Wheels Waco.
Mask complaints
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.
To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.
Burgers and Beer
The West Warrior Kids Foundation will host a Burgers and Beer fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, in West.
Proceeds will benefit West Warrior Kids and Friends of Los Niños, a Honduran children’s charity.
Tables are $500 for 10 seats, and everyone is guaranteed 15 bingo games.
All attendees must be 21 or older.
No Stilwell pancake breakfast
The 33rd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast scheduled for Oct. 10 has been canceled. No postponement date was announced.
The event was originally scheduled for June, but postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Water donations
The Salvation Army gives out water with every take-out meal, distributing 150 bottles per day, and it distributes more on hot weather days. Donations of water are needed.
Donations can be dropped off at 4721 W. Waco Drive. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome.
Art show adjustment
The Waco Friends of the Climate is calling for artists to submit entries for the fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, Sept. 30 through Oct. 24.
The exhibit will be held at Waco Winery, 708 Austsin Ave., if pandemic guidelines allow. Otherwise, the show will be virtual, with art uploaded to a website. Entries are judged on relevance to the climate crisis and artistic excellence. There is no entry fee, and prizes total $3,200.
For complete instructions, visit friendsofpeace.org.
