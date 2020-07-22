Waco-area news briefs: July 23, 2020
0 comments
briefly

Waco-area news briefs: July 23, 2020

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Wild Game Dinner fundraiser for Meals on Wheels will run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson.

The event will serve up exotic and wild game food options. Money raised will go toward whittling down the waitlist for people needing to be served by Meals on Wheels Waco.

Mask complaints

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order requiring face masks be worn in public, with a few exceptions, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Texas. The city of Waco’s emergency order requires employees and customers of all businesses to wear face masks.

To report a violation of these emergency orders, call 750-5970. Do not call 911 for mask violations.

Burgers and Beer

The West Warrior Kids Foundation will host a Burgers and Beer fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, in West.

Proceeds will benefit West Warrior Kids and Friends of Los Niños, a Honduran children’s charity.

Tables are $500 for 10 seats, and everyone is guaranteed 15 bingo games.

All attendees must be 21 or older.

No Stilwell pancake breakfast

The 33rd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast scheduled for Oct. 10 has been canceled. No postponement date was announced.

The event was originally scheduled for June, but postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Water donations

The Salvation Army gives out water with every take-out meal, distributing 150 bottles per day, and it distributes more on hot weather days. Donations of water are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at 4721 W. Waco Drive. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome.

Art show adjustment

The Waco Friends of the Climate is calling for artists to submit entries for the fourth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit, Sept. 30 through Oct. 24.

The exhibit will be held at Waco Winery, 708 Austsin Ave., if pandemic guidelines allow. Otherwise, the show will be virtual, with art uploaded to a website. Entries are judged on relevance to the climate crisis and artistic excellence. There is no entry fee, and prizes total $3,200.

For complete instructions, visit friendsofpeace.org.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco changes brush pickup rules
News

Waco changes brush pickup rules

The city of Waco implemented changes to its brush pick-up policy in March. Residents are allowed one brush pile pick-up approximately twice a …

Watch Now: Related Video

Rolling Stones share previously unheard 1974 track 'Scarlet' featuring Jimmy Page

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News